It’s the Captains at Loudoun County High School

Out with the Raiders, in with the Captains: the new mascot for Loudoun County High School was announced Wednesday night.

The Captains was one of the three finalists selected from among 72 suggestions submitted by members of the school community after the School Board voted to remove the Raider iconography because of its connection to Confederate calvary leader John S. Mosby and his partisan rangers.

Other choices in the final round were the Colts and the Bears.

According to the selection committee, the Captain mascot is significant in a number of ways. “Acaptain is the leader of a vessel, navigating their team through both peaceful and tumultuous times. A captain possesses qualities like those embodied by LCHS students: leadership, resourcefulness, pride, charisma, strong character, honor, service, dedication and thoughtfulness,” according to a description of entry. It also is a nod to the school’s NJROTC program and maritime tradition. “Captains take full responsibility for their team and their vessel and commit to being the last one off their ship in dangerous or even fatal circumstances. Captains earn respect by making difficult decisions with the best interest of all in mind.”

The 72 entries were narrowed to list of 10 on July 29 and on Aug. 5. Administrators and the Student Council Association’s leadership selected the top three choices, which were put to a vote by the school’s students, faculty and staff. Voting ended Aug. 24.