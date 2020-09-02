Kilgour Promoted to COO at MainStreet Bank

Loudoun community banking veteran Lisa Kilgour has been promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer at Mainstreet Bank.

Kilgour joined MainStreet Bank in 2017 after working for 22 years at Middleburg Bank, where she was senior vice president of operations and was credited with reducing costs, improving processes, and building a high-performing operations team. She also served as chief operating officer at Middletown Valley Bank and vice president of operations for Farmers & Merchants Bank. She also serves as chairwoman of Virginia 1st and the Jack Henry & Associates Silverlake National Board.

“MainStreet Bank has always been a top performer in the community banking industry in implementing leading edge technology,” Kilgour said. “I am honored to help lead this innovation and deploy new technologies that improve our processes and enable us to deliver the best possible financial products and services to our clients.”

Executive Vice President Jacob Hutchinson will continue his role as chief operating officer for the holding company and has transitioned to the role of chief risk officer for the bank.