Loudoun Supervisors to Join School Segregation Apology

Loudoun supervisors have voted to join schools Superintendent Eric Williams and the School Board in issuing a formal apology for Loudoun’s history of school segregation and fighting against desegregation.

“I think it is important, because we need to recognize and acknowledge that Loudoun, unfortunately, was on the wrong side of history at one point,” said Vice Chairman Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) before the vote at Tuesday’s meeting.

It comes amid a year of reckoning with the country’s history of racism, and from a Board of Supervisors that itself only recently added its first Black members—Saines and County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) in 2015, joined by Sylvia Russell Glass (D-Broad Run) last year. Randall is the first Black woman to chair a county Board of Supervisors in Virginia.

“I try not to think about our race so much on the board, but of course, it does come up,” Saines said. “Not to say I’m not cognizant of it, not aware. And I’m honored to be in the position that I am, and I guess we are just the right people at the right time with everything that’s going on to be part of a board ready to do something significant.”

Randall said she has been asked why an apology is necessary today, when no School Board or Board of Supervisors members from that era remain in power. She said there is always an inheritance.

“Things are passed down through generations, and through both families and through bodies like ours that can be really positive, or can be really negative,” Randall said. “So, it’s not as if what happened some time ago doesn’t influence what’s happening today.”

“I’m really glad that we’re doing this,” Glass said. “I think when we start doing things like this, when we apologize and let people know that mistakes have been made, and we try to rectify the situation, it starts to heal hearts, it starts to mend wounds, and that’s what we want.”

“There will be people who ask, why do this?” said Randall duirng the meeting. “There are people who will say, that was a long time ago and we had nothing to do with it.”

Her prediction was proven true minutes later by Supervisor Caleb A. Kershner (R-Catoctin).

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned growing up that my parents taught me, it’s not to worry about what others have done in the past,” said Kershner, who in July argued the statue of a Confederate soldier that formerly stood at the courthouse should not be taken down because it was an anchor against how “the tides of time are always erasing our memories of the past.”

“Worry about the present, don’t look back and dig up the past, look forward,” Kershner said. “The past only drags us down and causes us to be bitter. I don’t know what it serves us to look back 65 years and begin to apologize.”

He also asked who the apology is to, and objected that supervisors have not yet seen the wording of Williams’ planned apology: “We have been given some guidelines, but the School Board hasn’t given us any guidelines to see what it actually says, and as a lawyer I have always been taught, and I think this is true, when you’re signing a contract of any sort, before you sign onto something, you might want to actually read the whole thing.”

Randall said she was “floored” by her friend Kershner’s comments.

“Please believe, having sent two African-American sons through the Loudoun County public school system, I can absolutely guarantee the legacy of that still exists,” Randall said. “There is a reason, although we have a very high graduation rate in Loudoun County, we have a rather low graduation rate of kids who are African-American kids and Hispanic kids who graduate with an advanced degree. When my son was in the National Honor Society, there were two African-American kids in his entire school, he was one of them, in the National Honor Society. Legacies are passed down in many ways.”

But Kershner was the only supervisor to raise objections; other expressed unanimous support.

“We’re sending a message that hate has no home in Loudoun County,” Saines said. “To those who say we do not need to address something because it happened long time ago, I strongly disagree. It is always the right time to do the right thing.”

“Operation of segregated schools in Loudoun County was wrong, and we are a part of the corporate body that in fact, in the ‘50s, did take several actions to segregate our schools,” said Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge).

Kershner asked to delay the vote until supervisors could review the apology letter; that request died for lack of a second. Supervisors voted 8-0-1, with Kershner abstaining.

Many people are alive today who attended segregated schools in Loudoun, and the local government fought desegregation throughout the 1950s and ‘60s. It was one of the last school systems in the nation to desegregate schools. That was only done in 1968, 14 years after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Brown vs. Board of Education ruling that declared separate public schools based on race to be unconstitutional. The Board of Supervisors played a long and significant role in fighting against desegregation.

According to a report prepared for that meeting, the Board of Supervisors in January 1956 voted to support a state constitutional amendment that would allow them to help pay for white students to go to private schools, avoiding going to integrated public schools.

That same month supervisors met with the School Board to discuss additions to both Douglass Elementary School and Douglass High School. Both bodies agreed that no work should be done unless “reasonable assurance was given by the parents of colored children of the County that they conform to the opinion that their education be promoted better by their continued school attendance on a segregated basis.”

Then in April, the board passed a resolution to stop funding public schools if the federal government forced integration, a resolution only rescinded years later in 1962.

Federal courts twice stepped in to order Loudoun County to desegregate schools. In 1963, a federal court ordered Loudoun County to comply with Brown v. Board of Education and to approve all applications from Black children to attend formerly all-white schools. In 1967, a federal court ordered Loudoun County to establish geographic attendance zones regardless of race to fully integrate all schools by the 1968-1969 school year.

During all of this time, the School Board was appointed by the Board of Supervisors—the first elected School Board took their seats in 1996.

The formal apology is part of a larger anti-racism effort in the school district, which has also already removed the former Confederacy-inspired mascot at Loudoun County High School, the Raider, with a new mascot expected to be announced this week; restructured admission procedures for the Academies of Loudoun; and work to revamp classroom curricula and expand teacher training and recruitment efforts.

