Lovettsville Plans Patriot Day Ceremony; Volunteers Needed

Lovettsville will mark Patriot Day on Sept. 11 with an 8:30-11:30 a.m. ceremony on the town square.

The program will honor those who lost their lives for America. The town will place 3,000 American flags on the town square the night before the ceremony, to honor the 2,977 people who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the Pentagon and World Trade Center.

Following that ceremony, town leaders will travel to the One Family Brewing property just south of the town limits off Rt. 287 for the unveiling of the region’s first Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, which is being installed to honor the mothers, fathers and families of America’s fallen soldiers.

Those wishing to help place the flags on the town square should show up on the town square at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10.