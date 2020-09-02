Virtual First Day Website Offers Resources for Parents, Students

In advance of the most unusual opening in Loudoun County Public Schools history, administrators have opened a Virtual First Day website, lcps.org/VirtualFirstDay, to help students and parents get prepared for the new online learning program.

The Virtual First Day website contains numerous resources families need to start the new school year, covering topics including parent access to and training in Schoology, COVID mitigation, special program applications and study guides.

Families also will be able to login toParentVUEon the Loudoun County Public Schools website to complete the Online Verification process as part of the Virtual First Day initiative.This process is requiredfor families to review and update important information about their students as we begin the 2020-21 school year.LCPS requires families complete the online verification process for their students no later than Sept. 25.

Once families complete the online verification process, they will be able to view student schedules in ParentVUE.