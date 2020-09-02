Volunteers Sought for Ampersand Meals Project

As the Ampersand Pantry Project reaches the 40,000-meal threshold in its efforts to provide free lunches to families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is seeking more volunteers to help keep the program going.

The all-volunteer effort, launched by Leesburg attorney Peter Burnett, provides about 350 free meals and hundreds of diapers a day with the support of area restaurants and community donors. It is set up at the former Tastee Freez building on East Market Street in Leesburg. There the drive-through window provides for safe, physically distanced transactions.

It takes a crew of eight working in two shifts—11 a.m. to 12:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.—to keep the operation flowing. Duties range from lunch distributor to diaper packer to meals counter. Therer also are slots for folks to cut and hand out flowers.

To learn more and to register for a spot, go to loudounnow/ampersandvolunteer.