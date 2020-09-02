Woman Charged After Refusing to Wear Mask or Leave Supervisors Meeting

A woman from Fredericksburg was issued a summons for trespassing at the Loudoun County Government Center in Leesburg on Tuesday night after refusing to put on a mask or leave.

Kerri Caldwell, 60, came to the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday night. Loudoun County requires all visitors to the building to wear masks; Caldwell refused to put on a mask. While visitors are typically permitted to cite a medical exemption, masks are required without exception during crowded board meetings, with people unwilling to wear a mask able to participate electronically.

According to witnesses, after being asked to put on a mask by County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) and refusing to do so, and asked to leave by County Administrator Tim Hemstreet and refusing, she was issued a summons for trespassing.

It is apparently the first time that Loudoun Sheriff’s deputies have issued a charge stemming from an incident where a person refused to wear a mask. Currently there is no specific charge for refusing to wear a mask available to law enforcement; the trespassing charge stems from being asked to leave and refusing to do so. Hemstreet has the authority to ban people from the government center.

rgreene@loudounnow.com