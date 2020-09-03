2 Charged in Hotel Stabbing

Two men have been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a Sterling hotel Tuesday night.

Daren J. Burr, 40, and James C. Burr, 42, are both charged with aggravated malicious wounding. They were taken into Thursday in Leesburg and were held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Loudoun deputies were called to the Hyatt Place Hotel on Ridgetop Circle shortly before midnight Sept. 1 after a man was found stabbed in a hallway.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries described as serious. He was listed in stable condition.

The alleged assailants and the victim wereknown to each other, the agency reported.