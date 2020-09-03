Loudoun Hunger Relief Crosses 1M Pounds of Food Since Pandemic Began

Loudoun Hunger Relief has distributed more than a million pounds of food to Loudoun families in need since the pandemic began, the nonprofit announced Sept. 1.

In five months from March to July, Loudoun Hunger distributed 1,058,000 pounds of food, including 275,000 pounds of fresh produce. That is nearing what the nonprofit normally distributes in a year; Loudoun Hunger generally distributes between 1.4 and 1.6 million pounds of food in a year. The nonprofit called the need since March “unprecedented” in a press release.

In addition to direct service, Loudoun Hunger has provided other organizations including Loudoun County Public Schools, Women Giving Back, smaller Loudoun pantries, the Loudoun County Department of Family Services and others with food for distribution to the people they serve.

“Demand for emergency food services has drastically increased in Loudoun County since the middle of March,” said Executive Director Jennifer Montgomery. “The number of families seeking our services has increased from around 250 a week to a peak of about 800 a week. We have scaled our operations up to meet the need for food among those experiencing unemployment and economic hardship. We’re proud to have been able to distribute over a million pounds of food in five months, but alarmed by the ongoing crisis that is making this effort necessary. We thank our community for the incredible support that has allowed us to help so many families have enough to eat. Our call to action is for renewed support during September—Hunger Action Month—and beyond.”

Loudoun Hunger will observe Hunger Action Month with social media posts with facts about hunger in Loudoun County in the time of COVID-19. The nonprofit is asking for financial support and food donations as the work continues.

Food donations are most helpful if they are breakfast cereal, hearty soups, or canned tuna and chicken. Loudoun Hunger is open to receive donations six days a week at the Leesburg pantry location.

See the website atloudounhunger.org/give-help/donate-foodfor drop off times. Donate money online atloudounhunger.com/donate-now.

Loudoun Hunger Relief serves Loudoun residents in need of food six days a week with nine service periods. If you are in need of food, make an appointment on the website atloudounhunger.org/get-help/minimal-requirementsor call 703-777-5911 for assistance.