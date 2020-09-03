Lovettsville Seeks Input on Town Transportation Concerns

The Town of Lovettsville and its consultants continue to seek resident input on concerns surrounding the town’s transportation network.

The Planning Commission and theEPR traffic engineering firmare in the middle of crafting a Transportation Master Plan and are asking residents to takean online questionnaire and complete a map exercise to identify the town’s most importanttransportationissues.

The questionnaire may be accessed at surveymonkey.com/r/YT2L2H9.The map exercise can be found at wikimapping.com/Lovettsville-Survey.html.

The master plan shouldbe completed by February and will include EPR recommend vehicular-, pedestrian- and bicycle-related improvements to the Planning Commission, which will then recommend improvements to the Town Council for a vote.