Middleburg Residents Invited to Comment on Town Office Project

The Town ofMiddleburgis advancing plans to build a new, $6.5 million town office and is soliciting responses from residents with information on which amenities or services they would like to see included.

The existing town office was built in 1964 and has since become too small for the growing town staff.According to a March 2018 space needs study, the town needs about 11,300 square feet to meet its current needs.

While the new town office will be built in the location of the existing office, the town has conceptually agreed to a letter of intent with Salamander Resort to purchase adjacent property for $1, which will be used to construct a parking lot and Village Green. The existing town office will be demolished.

The town intends to complete the project in 24 to 30 months, with site development and construction estimated to take 15 to 18 months. During that time, the town might rent space to allow staff to continue assisting residents.

To provide input on the project, contact theTown Clerk Rhonda North at 540-687-5152 or rnorth@middleburgva.gov.The town also plans to hold two additional public input sessions as the initial design documents are prepared.

Learn more about the project at middleburgva.gov/322/New-Town-Hall-Project.