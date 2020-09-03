Purcellville Council Seeks Input on Police Advisory Group

The Purcellville Town Council will hold a public hearing at its Sept. 8 meeting to solicit resident input on the creation of a town Policing Advisory Committee.

Residents will have the chance during the meeting, which begins at 7 p.m., to share their thoughts on the idea of the advisory group, which is proposed to enhance police-community relationships, advise the police department on its budget and how it enforces laws.

Already, some residents and council members have expressed concern about the creation of such a group, noting that its proposed mission document contains language that makes the group seem more like an oversight, rather than an advisory, panel. In the past month, at least 32 residents have informed the town they are interested in helping to create the committee.

To learn how to participate virtually in the hearing, go to purcellvilleva.gov/913/TC-and-PC-Agendas-Videos-etc.