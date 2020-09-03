Sterling Elementary to be GMU Professional Development School

Sterling Elementary is one of approximately 30 schools in Prince William, Fairfax, Manassas City, Manassas Park and Arlington school divisions to be selected as professional development schools in a special George Mason University program.

Sterling will host four GMU interns. Three will serve year-long assignments working alongside the same teacher for the entire year.The fourth will begin with an observation practicum during the first semester and transition to an intern during the second semester. Additionally, the interns may serve up to 45 days as substitute teachers.

Three other Loudoun schools­—Frances Hazel Reid Elementary, Frederick Douglass Elementary and Pinebrook Elementary—will serve as partner schools, hosting GMU students for student teaching and observation hours.