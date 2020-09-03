Toruño Appointed to the Virginia Council Women

Gov. Northam has appointed Brigitta Toruño, the founder and owner of Lansdowne-based UNO Translations and Communications, to the Virginia Council on Women.

The advisory council consists of 18 leaders from around the state serving four-year terms. Its purpose is to identify ways women can reach their full potential and fully contribute to society and the commonwealth, including a recent focus on engaging and empowering women through STEM, healthcare, and convening.

“We have so much opportunity for women in Virginia, as well as diverse and extensive talent among all our residents. I look forward to working with residents and with my fellow Women’s Council members,” Toruño said.

She plans to apply her experience and passion from creating and running her language and interpretation business with her son, as well as giving back to her community through organizations such as 100 Women Strong, the Loudoun Literacy Council, the George Mason University Women in Business Initiative, Loudoun Hunger Relief, mentoring numerous young women and working with her daughter to offer mother/daughter entrepreneur workshops.