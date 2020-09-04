Ashburn Woman Pleads Guilty to $1.4M PPP Loan Fraud

Monika Magdalena Jaworska of Ashburn pleaded guilty a federal fraud charges Sept. 3 after obtaining $1.4 million in loans from the Paycheck Protection Program—a federal initiative aimed at helping businesses pay employees and meet basic expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her husband, Tarik Jaafar, pleaded guilty to the same charge last month. The couple will be sentenced in November and face a maximum of five years in prison.

According to court documents, from April 13 to May 6, the couple submitted 18 separate Paycheck Protection Program applications to 12 financial institutions, seeking loans totaling $6.6 million, claiming that they needed the loans to pay employees’ salaries. The couple succeeded in getting $1.4 million in loans, funds prosecutors charge were intended to use for the couple’s personal benefit.

Investigators have frozen or recovered all of the money, including $30,000 in cash seized during their arrest at JFK Airport in New York as they attempted to flee to Poland.

Jaworska is scheduled for sentencingNov. 20, one week after her husband is to be sentenced.