CBP: Fleeing Homicide Suspect Nabbed at Dulles

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officersarrested a Minnesota man who was wanted on criminal vehicular homicide charges as he prepared to board a flight from Dulles Airport to Turkey on Aug. 28.

According to the agency, CBP officers were examining the passenger manifest on the Turkey-bound flight when they detected an arrest warrant for a passenger throughthe National Crime Information Center, a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses.

Said Sharif Maye, 34, had booked flights through to Somalia.

After confirming the warrant with the Hennepin County, MN, Sheriff’s Office, officers arrested Maye at the departure gate and turned him over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police officers.

On a typical day last year,CBPprocessed more than one million travelers who arrived at airports, seaports and land border crossings across the United States, and arrested 23wanted criminals at U.S. Ports of Entry, according to the agency.

“Thisarrest illustrates how Customs and Border Protection’s unique border security mission supports our law enforcement partners by intercepting wanted fugitives allegedly fleeing prosecution and returning them to face their charges,”stated Casey Durst, CBP’s Director ofField Operations in Baltimore.