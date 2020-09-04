Education Foundation Pro-Am Set for Oct. 5

The Loudoun Education Foundation will hold its fourth annual Pro-Am Charity Golf Classic on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at The Club at Creighton Farms.

The annual fundraising event brings together many of the top business executives from Northern Virginia and beyond to support Loudoun’s students and teachers. Money raised provides teacher grants, STEM education and teacher professional development.

Special COVID-19 protection protocols will be in place for the event and the banquet will be replaced by an outdoor lunch grill.

Slots are limited. For more information, go to loudouneducationfoundation.org/events/annual-golf-classic.