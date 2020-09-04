Leesburg Opening Second Round of Business Support Funding

Leesburg businesses, take note. Your next opportunity to apply for a grant from the town’s portion of CARES funding begins Tuesday.

The town government announced that the online application to apply for a second round of business relief grants opens at noon Sept. 8, and will stay open through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.

A significant amount of the $3 million set aside by the Town Council in Leesburg’s portion of CARES federal stimulus legislation funding remains unspent, as only 176 businesses were awarded grants in the first round of funding, which focused on small businesses that did not qualify for funding from Loudoun County. This time around, the council has created additional funding tiers, and changed some eligibility criteria.

Changes to the criteria include: lowering revenue loss threshold from 25 percent to 15 percent; changing the grant award tiers to $1,000, $2,000, $5,000, $10,000, and $15,000, depending on a business’ gross annual revenue; and expanding that revenue criteria to include businesses from $2,500 in annual revenue, all the way up to $2.5 million.

The online application and more information on business eligibility can be found at leesburgva.gov/businesses/business-services/cares-act-grants/leesburg-business-infusion-grants.

The town stands to gain an additional $4.7 million of CARES funding in a new distribution from Loudoun County, though the council has not yet determined how that money will be spent. A public hearing on a supplemental budget appropriation related to CARES funding is scheduled for Tuesday evening.

krodriguez@loudounnow.com