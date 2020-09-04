Purcellville Man Dies in Catoctin Circle Crash

A 26-year-old Purcellville man died as a result of a two-vehicle accident on Catoctin Circle in Leesburg on Friday morning.

According to Officer Michael Drogin, public information officer for the Leesburg Police Department, the initial investigation has determined that the vehicle driven by Michael Redwood-Nilsen was traveling southbound on Catoctin Circle SE when it entered the opposite lane of travel, struck a northbound vehicle, left the roadway, and then struck a tree. Redwood-Nilsen died at the scene. Drogin said the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured and remained on the scene after the crash. Dispatchers were alerted to the accident shortly after 10 a.m. Friday.

The cause of the crash has not been determined. The Virginia State Police is assisting with the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department Traffic Management Unit. Anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to contact Officer S. Winkler at 703-771-4564 or atswinkler@leesburgva.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous please call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.

