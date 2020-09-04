Lovettsville Water Tower Project Delayed

The Town of Lovettsville’s Water Tower Project has been delayed following the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile, according to a town statement. The project was originally scheduled to conclude by Labor Day.

Suez Environment North America is structurally modifying the tower, which is located in the New Town Meadows neighborhood. Work has been ongoing since early this year.

The project’s success is dependent on AT&T, Sprint/T-Mobile and Verizon contributing to the cost to upgrade the tower.While agreements with those carriers were reached in spring, the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile has raised questions as to what their financial commitments are now.

The town will provide updates on the work as it proceeds.