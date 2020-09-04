Middleburg Horse Competing in Kentucky Derby

The Run for the Roses will feature a Loudoun-bred horse.

Among the competitors in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby is Attachment Rate, a Middleburg-bred racehorse. The three-year-old colt is fresh off a second-place finish in the Ellis Park Derby, and has finished in the top five of the field in his past four races this year.

The Dale Romans trainee was bred by Mr. & Mrs. C. Oliver Iselin III whose Wolver Hill Farm is located just north ofMiddleburg.He is the first Virginia-Bred to compete in the Derby in eight years. The last one was a horse named Bodemeister, who finished second in the 2012 Derby.

Oddsmakers have Attachment Rate’s chance of victory at around 50-1.