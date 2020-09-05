Police Department Cancels Fiesta Latina

The Leesburg Police Department has announced the cancellation of its 2020 Fiesta Latina community event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular annual event features a soccer tournament, snacks and drinks, informational and recruiting kiosks from LPD and community organizations, as well as bilingual officers to answer questions. The community event is part of the department’s continued efforts to engage with members of the Latino and Hispanic communities, to hear the community’s perspective on what they are doing well, where they can improve, and any concerns from community members.

“This difficult decision was made after consulting with community leaders and stakeholders, in order to safeguard our community and our officers. We appreciate your understanding during these unconventional times,” a department press release read.