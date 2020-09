Mayor Kelly Burk and the Leesburg Town Council will gather to commemorate the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The town will host a brief ceremony beginning at 8:40 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Freedom Park, the site of the town’s 9/11 Memorial. All social distancing guidelines will be followed during the ceremony.

Freedom Park is located at 101 Colonel Grenata Circle. To learn more, go to leesburgva.gov.