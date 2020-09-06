Letter: Bren Cawley, Lovettsville

Editor: In response to the supervisors consider banning firearms on public property, may I provide the following.



The myopic views of some of your readership regarding suppression of the Second Amendment are appalling.



To deny the rights of every legal gun owner, be they Loudoun Citizens or not, is socialist and paranoid.

As a disabled veteran, married to a fellow veteran, and mother of two children currently serving on active duty, many Loudouners continue to protect the rights of citizens—including the First Amendment right of Ms. Coppage. She may consider moving to Maryland, Massachusetts, California or England, where countless educated and trained heroes already granted the right of concealed carry by Loudoun County are not be able to protect her.



You may not consider or realize it, but we have your back freely. Why do you not have ours?

Bren Cawley, Lovettsville