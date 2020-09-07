County Opens Registration for Distance Learning Child Care Program for Loudoun Families

Just before Loudoun schools open with 100% distance learning program, the county government launched a special childcare program that could serve up to 1,200 K-6 grade students.

The program was first offered to county government and school division employees and now is open to the general public. Programs will be offered for full-day care (7:40 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.) or during the school day (7:40 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.). The services will be offered at 20 locations around the county, including schools, community centers and library.

The program will be paid for using federal Cares Act and tuition fees. The cost will be $1,005 for the full-day program and $660 for the school-day program. Students who qualify for the school division’s free & reduced lunch program are eligible for a 50 percent discount.

For details and registration, goloudoun.gov/DLchildcare.