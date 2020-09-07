Letter: Mike Tuttle, Lovettsville

Editor: This is in response to Board of Supervisor representative Briskman and Moms Demand Action drones Coppage and Miller and their anti-gun rhetoric I read in your Sept. 3 issue, all of which was emotionally driven and false rather than being based in logic and fact.



Coppage said that allowing firearms into public places “puts us all at risk” and Miller said, “[w]e are not safer when people carry guns…”. Those assertions are just plain false. In fact, the polar opposite is true: locations that allow the exercise of your Constitutional, natural and God-given right to self-defense have lower rates of crime than locations that restrict that right. Gun-free zones scream to criminals: “There are people that can’t defend themselves here!” Further, I am always puzzled at those that think making laws to restrict guns will keep away bad guys who are violating laws like homicide – that flies in the face of logic. Someone bent on your destruction doesn’t pay attention to the kind of anti-gun measures they suggest.



There was an underlying theme all of the women indicated: that the public is not safe with concealed carry holders. Again, absolutely no facts were cited to support this theme.

Here’s the truth:

– Concealed carry permit holders violate firearm laws at the same rate as law enforcement officers. (We probably shouldn’t pose the rhetorical question of whether they’d consider disarming them…)

– In the US there are about 19 million concealed carry holders. If you proportion an amount to VA, that would be about half a million in VA – but because of the states where obtaining a permit is difficult, or almost impossible, that number is probably much higher.



These woman probably pass by a number of concealed carry holders on a regular basis in various public and private places and don’t even know it. Those concealed carry holders are overwhelmingly law-abiding citizens – they have to be to get the permit and renew it. Based on what I’ve mentioned above, those carry holders provide deterrence and protection. These ladies live unknowingly under this deterrence and protection, but because of fear and “worry” they want to make the bad scary guns go away. There is a great analogy I’ve heard about how the sheep are just as afraid of the friendly sheepdogs as they are the ravenous wolves because they look the same to them.



I’ve learned many times fear and “worry” are based in the unknown. Is it possible Miller, Briskman and Coppage know absolutely nothing about firearms? Maybe. Here’s my offer: I give Loudoun Now permission to give my contact information to all three of them. I will pay for each of them to go to a range for formal firearms training. Maybe then they will reconsider destroying my right and ability to protect family, friends and even them.



Mike Tuttle, Lovettsville