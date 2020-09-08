Ashburn Man Accused for Driving into Family Member

An Ashburn man is facing several felony charges following a domestic-related incident Friday afternoon when investigators said he intentionally struck a pedestrian with his vehicle.

According to the report, Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a parking lot along Prentice Drive after receiving a call reporting that a woman had been struck by a vehicle. She and several juveniles were walking to her vehicle in the parking lot, when the suspect, who is related to the victim, struck her with his vehicle, pinning her between his vehicle and hers. The suspect fled the scene when bystanders stepped in to assist. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later released. The children were not injured.

A short time later, deputies were notified by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police that the suspect had been located on the Dulles Toll Road, where he had struck several vehicles before coming to a stop. He was transported to a local area hospital for treatment and remained hospitalized Tuesday afternoon.

He is facing charges of attempted malicious wounding, felony protective order violation, and felony hit and run.