Circuit Court Will Not Fill Leesburg Council Vacancy

There will be an empty seat on the Leesburg Town Council dais through the end of the year.

In a letter received Tuesday, Loudoun County Circuit Court Chief Judge Douglas Fleming, Jr.informed Town Attorney Christopher Spera that the court was declining the council’s request to fill the vacancy created by Josh Thiel’s May resignation.

The remaining six council members spent much of the summer debating the process to be used to fill the council vacancy, and to scrutinize the 16 candidates who asked to be considered. Ultimately, the council opted not to follow its voted-upon process and could not find majority support for any of the candidates. So, the council asked the court to fill the vacancy. The Town Charter gives that as an option if the council cannot fill a vacancy within 90 days of a seat becoming vacant.

In the Sept. 3 letter, Fleming pointed to the upcoming Nov. 3 election, when the vacant seat will be on the ballot.

“Since the general election is only sixty days away, and absent any specific information establishing a manifest necessity, the Court believes it wisest to leave the decision to the residents of Leesburg. Accordingly, the Court respectfully declines to exercise its authority and will leave the issue to the voters,” the letter read.

Should the vacancy have been filled, the selected individual would have served through the end of Thiel’s term, which expires Dec. 31. Thiel’s former seat will be on the Nov. 3 ballot for a new four-year term, along with the seats of council members Tom Dunn and Ron Campbell, and a new two-year term for the mayor’s seat.

krodriguez@loudounnow.com