Letter: Hunt McMahon, Purcellville

Editor: Once again the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors is saddling the citizenry with a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.



Prohibiting firearms in county buildings and parks serves no purpose other than to disenfranchise a significant number of residents of this county and any who may travel here.



Our rights don’t end where county property begins.



The event that spurred this proposal is itself the prime example of why creating gun-free zones gets people killed. The employees of the City of Virginia Beach were prohibited from carrying firearms, even those with concealed handgun permits, while at work. The gunman knew this. He was a government employee. He didn’t care. Evil never cares. Evil just sees an easy target.

Note that for the past five months we’ve watched government buildings being targeted for attack every night on TV.



How many times do gun-free zones have to be turned into slaughter houses before the government stops taking away our ability to fight back?



There is a reason that over 90% of these types of incidents happen where they do. Those bent on mayhem don’t want anyone fighting back. The statistics are clear: the shooting stops when the second gun arrives on the scene. The shooting stops even faster if the second gun is already there.



The truth is that gun owners are a law-abiding group. CHP holders are among the most law-abiding people in this country, this state and this county. A quick search fails to produce any incidents of gun owners harassing any county employees or anyone else at any county facilities.



Are we safer for this? Are women safer in the park if everyone knows they can’t defend themselves from attack? It’s not like parks aren’t a favorite clandestine meeting place for drug dealers and other criminals.Does the Board of Supervisors think the criminals will follow the new laws as well as they follow the old laws?



What is the point of all this? Since the Commonwealth of Virginia is the fourth safest state in the union even with a border shared by the murder capital that is Washington DC, why is our county government trying to strip the rights of its citizens away? It’s simple: to create criminals of those they disagree with politically. Creating criminals of the law abiding is about the only thing the government is good at. By creating a spider web of different laws across the state, the government has put millions of gun owners at odds with liberty and the law.In an area like Northern Virginia, where people might travel purposefully or unplanned through multiple counties, cities and towns a day, how is anyone supposed to keep straight what laws exist where? They can’t and that’s what the government is hoping for.The government would like to make exercising your natural rights so burdensome that you just don’t exercise them.



Maybe the government should focus on punishing actual criminals rather than create new ones for reasons the data simply doesn’t support.



Hunt McMahon, Purcellville