Letter: Mike Panchura, Sterling

Editor: In Democrat-occupied Loudoun County, how can local Democrat voters be persuaded to vote for President Trump instead of Joe Biden? The correct answer is: Questions.

Perhaps you disagree with me and you think the correct answer is to ridicule Biden and then hope that local Democrat voters will be persuaded to turn away from him and vote for Trump. No, that’s not the correct answer. If you’ve seen Biden’s bumbling and fumbling press conferences on the rare days he comes out of his basement, you can see that he is already doing a good job of ridiculing himself.

Perhaps you think that the correct answer is to make up lies about Biden and then hope that local Democrat voters will be persuaded to believe the lies.Sorry, that’s not the correct answer either. Making up lies would put you in a category with the Fake News journalists, whose job it is to make up lies about Trump and to keep voters ignorant of Trump’s great accomplishments and of Biden’s 47 years of failure.

Nope, neither ridiculing Biden nor making up lies about him is the correct answer. The correct answer is: Questions, which you should consider providing to local Democrat voters to answer for themselves, questions such as:

Question 1— If Biden knows how to make America greater, why didn’t he tell Obama how to do it during the eight years that Joe was Obama’s vice president?

Question 2— Are you aware that Democrat Governor Ralph Northam, not Trump, is responsible for continuing the shutdown of the Virginia economy and schools, with the support of Biden, who said he will continue the shutdown indefinitely if elected?

Question 3— After witnessing how Biden and your local Democrat politicians in Washington, Richmond, and Leesburg, have stayed silent as violent gangs like Antifa and the Marxist BLM organization have destroyed cities across the country, why would you even consider voting now to put a Democrat like Biden in the White House?

If local Democrat voters will answer these questions honestly to themselves, there’s a chance that at least some of them will come to their senses and they will have persuaded themselves to vote for Donald Trump.

Mike Panchura, Sterling