Man Accused of Felony Embezzlement Set for October Plea

Jeffery Kern, the man accused of stealing more than $50,000 from a youth soccer club, will make a plea in Circuit Court Oct. 29.

In December 2019, Kern, 40, was charged with five counts of felony embezzlement after allegedly stealing the money from the Old Dominion Football Club along with his wife, Berkeley Kern. Two weeks ago, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office agreed to not prosecute four of Jeffery’s charges. He also waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Berkeley, 47, is also charged with two counts of felony embezzlement. She will be back in General District Court for a preliminary hearing this Thursday, Sept. 10. It is expected that she and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office will reach a resolution this week.

The cases stem from allegations that Jeffery, who worked as a travel team coach with the Old Dominion Football Club, and Berkeley, who volunteered with the organization and was an authorized user of one of its accounts, used club accounts for personal use on multiple occasions between 2015 and December 2018. When the club discovered irregularities in its accounts, the Sheriff’s Office’s Financial Crimes Unit conducted an investigation and determined the couple had stolen more than $50,000.

The couple surrendered to authorities in December 2019 and were charged, arrested and released on bond.

Under Virginia law, a conviction of felony embezzlement carries a punishment of 1-20 years in prison.