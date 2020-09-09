4 Now Charged in Sterling Hotel Stabbing

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a Sterling hotel Sept. 1.

Daren J. Burr, 40, James C. Burr, 42, and Nicole R. Robinson, 27, are charged with aggravated malicious wounding. The Burrs were taken into custody Sept. 3 in Leesburg and were held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond. Robinson was arrested Friday and also was held without bond. On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a fourth suspect, Tyrell S. Jefferson, 36, of Leesburg. He also is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and is being held without bond.

Loudoun deputies were called to the Hyatt Place Hotel on Ridgetop Circle shortly before midnight Sept. 1 after a man was found stabbed in a hallway. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries described as serious. He was listed in stable condition.

The alleged assailants and the victim wereknown to each other, the agency reported.