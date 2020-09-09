County Childcare Program Rolls Out with Few Takers

Loudoun’s nearly 85,000 students got up Tuesday morning and jumped into their new school year by launching their Chromebook browsers.

For most, the day was spent with students meeting new classmates and teachers learning their pupils’ names. For some, it was working out their technological kinks.

Ashburn parent Aditi Kadakia said her fourth- and ninth-graders are both loving online classes.

“He comes out with a smiling face during his break to tell me details of his class,” Kadakia wrote of her fourth grader.

While there were some kinks, other parents said the first day went better than expected.

“Kids said they never knew they could be so exhausted from ‘just sitting at a computer all day,’” wrote Christy Donohoe.

“Please mention in your article that the first day of school in person is always chaotic, too,” urged Jennifer Atkinson. “It’s not like that goes perfectly and smoothly. Anything new needs a minute to get the kinks out.”

Superintendent Eric Williams acknowledged a day of high points and challenges, and said his staff was committed to making the improvements every day as students and teachers settle into the daily online lessons in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were exceptions, with approximately 900 students enrolled in the Monroe Advanced Technical Academy permitted to attend in-person classes. While those students return to the lab, they’ll also provide a laboratory of sorts for the school staff to evaluate best practices as more students are permitted to attend classes two days a week as the hybrid learning program is phased in. By the end of October, another 2,700 students are expected to return to some in-class time. Those will be special education students, English language learners and pre-school and pre-kindergarten students.

According to a report to the School Board on Tuesday night, administrators will be working through October to determine when others who requested the hybrid program will be able to participate in in-person learning. But no target—or deadline—has been set for that expansion.

In the weeks since the School Board abandoned plans to offer the hybrid model for all students—about half initially signed up for the program—a key concern for parents was how they would juggle childcare and their work responsibilities.

Last week, the county government announced a daytime childcare program, opened first to the children of school division staff members and county government employees. Late Friday, the registration was opened to all county residents. Room was found in 11 elementary schools, five community centers, two recreation centers, two libraries, and some leased spaces. County Administrator Tim Hemstreet said more school space could not be used because the school system has plans to start bringing students back into the buildings at some point during the school year, but that hybrid learning model would still only have students going to a school building two days a week.

“One of the things we did not want to do is, if we stood up a childcare program and had a lot of seats in the schools, have the schools come back and tell us we no longer have those seats,” Hemstreet said in response to questions from supervisor at their Sept. 1 meeting.

Altogether, county staff members found space to safely serve up to 1,200 students. But as of Tuesday evening, the program had only enrolled 196 students.

That has students in the elementary schools and leased spaces, but none yet in the community centers, recreation centers, or libraries, according to the county staff.

It costs $1,005 for the full-day program and $660 for the school-day program. County government and school division employees are offered a 10% discount. Students who qualify for the school division’s free and reduced lunch program are eligible for a 50% discount. The childcare program is funded by those fees, and by federal dollars provided to the county through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The lower than expected registration prompted supervisors to ask for a report on the program at the Board of Supervisors’ finance committee meeting Tuesday night.

Assistant County Administrator Erin McLellan said there could be a for a few reasons, including that people may have already found other childcare options.

“The other thing that we think might be occurring is that some people are waiting to see how distance learning is actually working,” McLellan. “Today was the first day of school. Many of us who have children want to see how our children are going to react to distance learning, and then make a determination about whether or not you feel comfortable putting your children into a setting that’s not home.”

She also said the fees may be higher than some people expected to pay when a survey about the possibility of a childcare program was circulated among county staff several weeks ago.

Supevisors asked staff members to work to make sure that the people who most need the program, particularly those in lower-income homes, know it’s available. They suggested working with the school system and its parent liaisons.

They also wondered if the Rust and Ashburn libraries could be reopened until there are enough students enrolled to need the space—the two libraries are the last on the list of spaces to use. And they wondered when the county might know whether it needs them at all.

“I think the bottom line from the committee—probably hear the same thing from the board—is, we don’t want to keep the libraries closed indefinitely while we’re waiting for something that may never happen,” said finance committee Chairman Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles).

Supervisors will discuss the program again tonight after their public hearing.

For details and registration, go to loudoun.gov/DLchildcare.

Library Chair Resigns Amid Closure Controversy

County supervisors had officially approved the childcare program in the early morning hours of Sept. 2. They voted unanimously to use several county and school facilities to provide childcare to public employees and some members of the public, including temporarily closing two libraries to make room.

The vote capped off a conflict between supervisors and library trustees stemming from an earlier vote supervisors took not in a meeting, but by email, and which library trustees, library staff and the public only heard about afterward.

The same day supervisors voted to approve the program, Chairman Denis Cotter resigned from the Library Board of Trustees. He confirmed his resignation with Loudoun Now but has declined to explain or comment on it.

“I think this is important to put on the record, a timeline of the discussion on childcare, because so much information has been put out that is incorrect, so I thought a timeline on this would be really, really helpful, even though nobody’s watching us at two in the morning,” said County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large).

Randall said supervisors were briefed individually on the options for providing space for childcare while schools are conducting distance learning from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, and conducted a straw poll vote to move ahead with that plan on Aug. 21. The next day, she said, supervisors and the county administrator contacted Cotter and library Director Chang Liu.

That timeline acknowledges Cotter’s chief complaint: That by the time anybody associated with the public library heard about the plan, the decision had already been made. Supervisors and the county administrator first informed Cotter and Liu the day after they took a vote by email. It would still be another week before the first announcement from any government source—the library’s public information office—that the libraries would be closed.

And at the time of that announcement on Saturday, Aug. 29, it would still be three days—technically, four, since their meeting lasted well past midnight and the vote happened at nearly 3 a.m.—before supervisors would take a public, formal vote, having already decided by email more than a week prior, outside of a public meeting, that they would close the libraries.

The Rust and Ashburn libraries have been closed to patrons once again, returning to providing curbside service only. Before his departure, Cotter had warned, among other things, that will prevent families without access to a computer or the internet from using those libraries. County staff members expect to accommodate 40 childcare seats at the Ashburn Library and 50 seats at the Rust Library.

“I wish the public could have the presentation that you gave us so that they would be confident as well that we have looked at every possible solution and figured out every possible way we can, within the restraints of COVID, within the constraints of leases, within the constraints of the school system, to come up with a program that would work,” said Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian).

That presentation is appended to a county report prepared for the meeting Sept. 1-2, and is of the type that would typically be presented in a public board meeting.

“The bottom line is, the county as trying to do the right thing here, and has been trying to do the right thing from the beginning, and unfortunately this got out wrong, the information got out backwards,” said Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles). “The public did not have a complete understanding of everything that went on here, whether deliberate or not, from others involved.”

“Our employees are our county employees, that’s who they are, and the county employees serve the county, so if we are helping first responders, or if we are helping mental health workers, or we are helping a court service worker with their children’s childcare, they are helping the entire county,” Randall said. “They serve you, they serve the county, so it’s not as if the county doesn’t benefit from childcare being offered to county and Loudoun County Public Schools employees.”

At Ashburn and Rust libraries, curbside pickup service will resume. Customers are able to access Curbside service at each location Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers are encouraged to place holds through theonline catalogor call the Ashburn (703-737-8100) or Rust (703-777-0323) libraries for assistance.

Supervisors repeated their unanimous straw poll vote with a unanimous formal vote on Sept. 2.œ