Loudoun Chamber Launches Black Business Empowerment Committee

The Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of its newest committee for members, The Black Business Empowerment Committee.

The new panel will work to leverage the strength of the Chamber’s network to create greater economic equality and prosperity for local Black-owned businesses, according to the Chamber announcement.

“As a Loudoun County native and business owner, I want to balance the wealth andopportunitiesafforded to Non-Black businesses within thechamber to Black chamber members,” stated committee Chairwoman Carmen Felder, owner of Authentic Connections. “We want to make a powerful impact within the Black businesses in the Chamber. This committee is about economic equality of Black businesses and making sure they are not lost or forgotten in the business arena orfinanciallyneglected due to lack ofawareness.”

The committee is open to all Loudoun Chamber members and their employees. Like all Loudoun Chamber committees, guests are welcome to attend up to two meetings. The committee’s first meeting will be on Thursday, Sept. 17at 3 p.m.