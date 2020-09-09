Loudoun School Board Nixes Columbus Day
Following a national trend, the School Board on Tuesday approved a proposal to cease the celebration of Christopher Columbus’ map-expanding voyages of discovery and instead focus on the accomplishments of the original inhabitants of the what Europeans viewed as the New World.
Under the proposal introduced by Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn), the schools will celebrate the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead.
According to the resolution, Columbus’ discovery of the Americas—land previously unknown to Europeans until their search for an alternate trade route to Asia—opened the door to the destruction of the Indigenous peoples’ communities. Indigenous Peoples’ Day will highlight the progress society has accomplished through the contributions of the Indigenous culture. The change would be intended to provide a day for Loudoun as a community to demonstrate it values diversity, equity, inclusion, and history.
“[O]ur students and community deserve a more honest observance on this day, accompanied by teaching that reframes European ‘explorers,’” the resolution states.
During Tuesday’s debate, John Beatty (Catoctin) sought to introduce alternate resolution that highlighted aspects and accomplishments of the native inhabitants, rather than the destruction caused by Columbus’ role in the European reach across the Atlantic. Only Jeff Morse (Dulles) supported that approach.
“If we are going to change something, we need to change it with the truth and not make it look pretty,” Beth Barts (Leesburg) said.
Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) said Columbus should be remembered for his “blood-thirsty search for gold and riches” and the extinction of a native tribe following his voyages.
The resolution was adopted on an 8-1 vote with Beatty opposed.
As part of the commemoration, the public schools “will actively engage in the collective responsibility to teach and affirm Indigenous Peoples’ culture and community.” The resolution calls on community members, businesses, public and private organizations to also recognize and promote the wellbeing and understanding of the contributions of Indigenous communities.
7 thoughts on “Loudoun School Board Nixes Columbus Day”
So the SB is both anti-science AND anti-history.
How exactly are they qualified to do ANYTHING related to the education of children?
Right on Ace!
The school board has not done anything that benefits Loudoun school kids. They are ALL focused on anything BUT advancing education.
Nixing Columbus Day? Really? Williams and his merry band are really a bunch of idiots.
Does the school board sit around and congratulate themselves for taking these actions? You are all out of touch and an embarrassment.
This is what the school board spends it’s time on, while tens of thousands of working families kids, and our teachers are stuck trying to educate on goggle meet.
Live out your dorm room lefty fetishes on your own time. We deserve so much better.
Does this change shock anyone! This school board is out of control, while our kids are being babysat online (not educated) they go and try to rewrite history. So is LCPS going to also teach how violent and murderous the ‘Indigenous” people were to each other. Like the board of supervisors this school board needs to all resign and let mature adults step up and run things. STOP playing politics with our kids education. THATS NOT YOUR JOB.
Fine, but show the whole picture… If you’re going to focus on the “wanton destruction” that the Europeans brought to the Western Hemisphere, be sure to show the whole picture of how the indigenous peoples lived. Especially the parts that concerned things like: cannibalism, expeditionary warfare, and slavery. Be sure to include how well women had it back then as well. Good to tell the truth, but tell the whole truth… Warts and all.
The headline should have been “Loudoun County School Board Nixes Latinx Holiday in Racist Decision.”
I recommend the Loudoun School Board read Clark Hinckley’s book on Christopher Columbus, which is quoted here,
“Not only did Columbus unlock the gates of the Ocean Sea but his accomplishments were a decisive factor in unlocking the intellectual and spiritual darkness that had encompassed Europe for centuries and was just beginning to fade. An awakening of the human spirit would be felt across Europe and manifest in many ways. In 1517, Martin Luther would publish his ninety-five theses, daring to speak out against corruption in Rome and forcing reforms in the Church. Luther would later translate the Bible into German, a work that would have an enormous effect on German culture. Luther’s work would be followed by William Tyndale’s translation of the Bible into English in 1525, the publication of which would change not only English history but the English language. Henry VIII, as a result of his desire to divorce Catherine of Aragon, the daughter of Isabella and Ferdinand, would break with Rome in 1534 and create the Church of England. With new protestant churches in Germany and England, the Reformation would become the Protestant revolution. Additional English editions of the Bible, notably the Geneva Bible, would take the Bible to a wider audience, including many English citizens who separated themselves from the Church of England. Some of those Separatists, as they called themselves, carried copies of the Geneva Bible with them across the Ocean Sea, as foreseen by Nephi. Strangers in a strange land, they founded a small colony on Cape Cod and would be known by successive generations not just as pilgrims but as the Pilgrims. Their literal and spiritual descendants would ultimately break from England, declaring themselves a free and independent nation, a declaration that would be defended by a long and difficult war against what was by then the most powerful nation on earth. Improbably and miraculously, they would prevail and create a new nation.”
So Loudoun County School Board now thinks to honor the catabolism and degenerative cultures that existed prior to our great civilization, because they feel awful that our lives are better today because of one man’s efforts and conviction to cross an ocean. Thanks Loudoun School Board, for reminding us again you are unqualified to direct the education of our children. As for me and my house, we will still honor Christopher Columbus.