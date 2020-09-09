Mildred Jean Kipfer, 1931-2020

Mildred Jean Wilson Dickenson Kipfer, known to everyone as just “Jean,” died on August 27, 2020 at her home in Hampstead, NC, at the age of 89.

She was born April 23, 1931, to Russell M. Wilson and Mildred L. Booth Wilson in Oak Hill, WV.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 58 years, Albert R. Kipfer, and her only brother, Russell Wilson.

Jean is survived by her son, Max R. Kipfer (Bridget) of Hampstead, NC, and her two grandsons, Kyle B. Kipfer (Sarah) of Suffield, CT and Maxx J. Kipfer of Harpers Ferry, WVA.

Jean & Albert spent most of their adult life living in the Midwest.Having met in Dayton, OH they moved to the Chicago area in 1957 and eventually spent 25 years in West Dundee, IL, before retiring to their lake home in Wisconsin.In her later senior years, Jean moved to Purcellville, VA, Bunn Lake, NC and eventually to Hampstead, NC in 2019.

Jean was an exceptionally talented artist and writer who loved the outdoors.She swam as often as she could, and cross country skied when winter arrived.She loved nature and animals along with a lifetime of pets, Dogs – Tallie 1, Tallie 2, Rock, Rafferty, Ali, Baskerville, Buzz and Suegg. And her Cats – Sara Jane and Kissy.Jean did work as well primarily in accounting and office management.

In accordance with her wishes, her final resting place will be near her favorite home, “Kipfer’s Kottage,” on Huron Lake near Plainfield, WI.

In her memory, donations may be made to her favorite charity:St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org).

