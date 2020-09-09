Report: Crime Declines in Loudoun, Region

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office reported the lowest crime rate among the 24 police departments and sheriff’s offices in the region, according to crime data released by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments on Sept. 9.

The Annual Report on Crime and Crime Control published statistics for 2019, when Loudoun reported a rate of serious crime at 6.6 crimes per 1,000 residents.

The report focuses on Part I offenses as defined by the Federal Bureau of Investigations, including homicide, aggravated assault, rape, robbery, burglary, auto theft and larceny.

The report found that crime in the region declined for the sixth consecutive year.

Loudoun’s crime rate was reported to be half of neighboring Fairfax County and well below the region’s average of 16.3 crimes per 1,000 residents. According to the report, Loudoun’s 592 sworn personal responded to 161,885 calls for service during 2019.

Most crimes listed in the report were larcenies, 2,199 out of 2,733 total offenses. Last year, the number of murders (there were none during 2019), rapes and robberies declined from the 2018 tallies. Aggravated assaults increased by 17% to 155. The number of larcenies and motor vehicle thefts was about the same as in 2018.

“We are proud of our strong partnerships with our community that have attributed to this decrease in crime,” Loudoun Sheriff Mike Chapman said in a statement about the report.

According to the agency’s press release, the county’s crime rate has decreased 34% since 2012, the start of Chapman’s first term.

The reportmay be viewed here.