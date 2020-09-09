Towns Prepare for 9/11 Ceremonies this Friday

This Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. Depending on Loudouners’ schedules, there’s more than one way to reflect.

Leesburg

The Town of Leesburg will host a brief ceremony commemorating the events of and lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001 at 8:40 a.m. on Friday at Freedom Park, located at 101 Colonel Grenata Circle.

Lovettsville

In Lovettsville, the town will host a 9/11 ceremony from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on the town square with addresses from town leaders, moments of silence and 3,000 American flags stuck in the ground to honor the 2,977 people who died in the attacks.

Another ceremony will follow just south of town on the One Family Brewing property, where the region’s first Gold Star Families Memorial Monument—which honors the mothers, fathers and families of America’s fallen soldiers—will be unveiled. That ceremony will stretch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to One Family Brewing Owner David Keuhner, more than 300 people are expected to attend.

Gold Star families planning to attend the unveiling can bring a picture of their deceased loved ones to place at the memorial. Gold Star families who can’t attend can send a picture of their loved ones for Keuhner to place at the memorial for them. For more information, go to onefamilybrewing.com.

Purcellville

The Town of Purcellville will host its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the First Responders Monument near the Bush Tabernacle at 250 South Nursery Ave. The event can be livestreamed at facebook.com/purcellvilleva.

The Purcellville Police Department, Purcellville Volunteer Fire Company, Purcellville Volunteer Rescue Squad, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, Boy Scout Troop 163 and the Joint Honor Guard from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and Leesburg Police Department will be in attendance.

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) will also address the crowd, as will Retired Navy SEALs Capt. Rick Bremseth. The National Anthem will be sung by Studio Bleu vocalist Tina Smothers.