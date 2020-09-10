Aldie Woman Pleads Guilty to Reduced Charges in Soccer Club Embezzlement Case

Initially charged with two felonies after more than $50,000 was found missing from a youth soccer club account, Berkeley Kern has been found guilty of two misdemeanors.

Under a plea deal with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office on Thursday, the felony embezzlement charges against Kern, 47, were reduced to accessory after the fact and disorderly conduct—both misdemeanors. Kern pled guilty to both.

Substitute General District Court Judge Thomas J. Kelley sentenced Kern to 180 days in jail, with the entire time suspended for two years. He also required Kern to pay restitution to the Old Dominion Football Club in the amount of $2,800 by March 11, 2021.

Kern was charged with the two counts of felony embezzlement in December 2019 after a Sheriff’s Office investigation reported that she and her husband, Jeffery, had allegedly used club accounts for personal use on multiple occasions between 2015 and December 2018. Berkeley volunteered with the club and was an authorized user of one of its accounts and Jeffery worked as a travel team coach.

Jeffery, 40, was charged with five counts of felony embezzlement. Last month, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office agreed to not prosecute four of those charges. Jeffery also waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He is scheduled to make a plea in Circuit Court on Oct. 29.

Under Virginia law, a conviction of felony embezzlement carries a minimum of one year in prison and a maximum of 20.

Both of the defendents have been out of jail on bond since December.

