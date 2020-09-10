Bluemont Celebrates 72nd Wedding Anniversary with Surprise Parade

People living in and around Bluemont found a way to get out of the house today and see some friends with a surprise parade to celebrate Betty and Sonny Colbert’s 72ndwedding anniversary.

A parade of vehicles stretched from the Bluemont Community Center at one end of the village, to the house where the Colberts have lived all of those 72 years on the other end.

The parade was organized by Judy Anderson, a fellow member of Bluemont United Methodist Church. And the Colberts had no idea it was coming until they heard the car horns outside.

“We have a lot of friends,” Betty remarked at the length of the parade.

Betty and Sonny Colbert were high school sweethearts who married a few months after graduating high school in 1948, when Betty was 17 and Sonny was 18. Betty grew up in Bluemont; Sonny is from down the valley, in Purcellville.

As to how to stay happily married for 72 years: “Just keep saying ‘yes, dear,’” Betty said.

Bluemont residents celebrated Betty and Sonny Colbert’s 72nd wedding anniversary with a community car parade Sept. 10. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

