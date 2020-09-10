Friends and Family Remember Motorcyclist; Trial Set for Woman who Struck Him

The friends and family of Damion Savon Robinson, who was killed in a motorcycle wreck earlier this summer, gathered at the crash site Thursday to honor his memory before heading to the courthouse to learn what would happen to the driver who struck him.

The crash happened June 8, as Rachel Nicole Frye Owens’ Dodge Challenger collided with Robinson along Bles Park Drive as Robinson attempted to turn left onto Rock Creek Terrace. Three months later, Robinson’s friends and family crowded around that very spot to say a prayer, lay flowers on his memorial and reflect on his life.

Iesha Allah, Robinson’s mom, said it’s a struggle to live without her son and thanked everyone present for loving him. Robinson’s girlfriend of seven years, Selena Drincic, read from the back of Robinson’s prayer card. “You are not forgotten, loved one, nor will you ever be …”

“Damion is one of a kind, special,” Drincic said. “I don’t believe he will ever be forgotten.”

From the crash site, some of Robinson’s friends and family traveled to the county courthouse in downtown Leesburg to sit in on Owens’ hearing.

At the request of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office on Thursday, Owens’ case will return to General District Court for a three-hour trial Nov. 4.

Drincic is also pushing for legislators to introduce a bill in the 2021 Virginia General Assembly session that would amend the reckless driving law in a way that would require anyone who kills another and is convicted of reckless driving to be found guilty of a Class 6 felony, rather than a Class 1 misdemeanor, regardless of the status of their driver’s license.

The way the law is written now, a person can be convicted of felony reckless driving only if they were “driving without a valid operator’s license due to a suspension or revocation for a moving violation and, as the sole and proximate result of his reckless driving, caused the death of another.”

A Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia is punishable by up to a year in jail if convicted. A Class 6 felony is punished by one to five years in prison if convicted. Both convictions could also carry with them an up-to $2,500 fine.

More than 20 of Damion Savon Robinson’s friends and family members on Thursday visited the site where Robinson was killed in a June 8 motorcycle crash. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Selena Drincic places flowers on the memorial marking the site where her boyfriend of seven years, Damion Savon Robinson, was killed on June 8. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Selena Drincic talks about the life of her late boyfriend, 27-year-old Damion Savon Robinson, who was killed in a June 8 motorcycle crash in Ashburn. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Iesha Allah and Nyjalaya Robinson and Selena Drincic—the mother, sister and girlfriend of Damion Savon Robinson—embrace each other at the spot where Damion was killed in a motorcycle crash June 8. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]