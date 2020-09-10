Judith Ann Ramey, 1963-2020

Judith Ann Ramey, age 57, of Stephenson, VA, formerly of Loudoun County, VA, was called home to be with the Lord on August 21, 2020.

Judith was born April 29, 1963.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her parents Franklin Edward Williams , Sr. and Betty Jane Cummings Williams; her husband, Dickey Lee Ramey, her true love of 40+ years, three sons, Dickey Ramey, Jr. (Jodi), Tyler Ramey (Tiersa), and Brandon Ramey (Megan) of Winchester, VA; two brothers, Franklin Williams, Jr. (Carrie) of Florida and William Williams (Carol) of Inwood, WV; two sisters, Lisa Newman (Kenny) and Brenda Beaner (Charles) of Winchester, VA; seven grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by one brother, David Williams.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at Lyles Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Alphonso L. Irving, Officiating

Interment:Private

