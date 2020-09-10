LA Spa Band to Open at One Loudoun

The NOW Massagewill open its first Virginia location at One Loudoun in Ashburn. The spa will be located at 44727 Thorndike Street and is expected to open this fall.

“The Ashburn boutique marks our first East Coast location in our national expansion,” stated Don Michael, president of The NOW Massage, headquartered in Los Angeles. “We’re excited to bring The NOW’s unique aesthetic and elevated massage experience to Ashburn’s health-minded community.”

The NOW is designed as an approachable neighborhood spa with offering quality massages and custom enhancements that offer relaxation and healing. Each NOW massage boutique uses canvas draping to separate therapy spaces creating an open, airy feeling that adds to the relaxing atmosphere. Massage therapists receive advanced training on The NOW’s custom services that go beyond the traditional modalities and are designed specifically for stress relief, health improvement and relaxation, according to the company.

“In today’s fast-paced digital society taking time to recharge and unplug is a necessity not a luxury,” cofounder Gara Post said. “We founded The NOW to fill a void in the marketplace for a next level massage experience without the time and commitment of a full-service day spa and look forward to bringing our oasis of relaxation to Ashburn, VA.”

Founded in 2015, The NOW Massage operates four locations in Los Angeles County with more than 50 new locations planned across the U.S. including in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Ft. Lauderdale, Nashville, Raleigh and Scottsdale, AZ. For more information go tothenowmassage.com.