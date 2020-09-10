Teen Identified as Suspect in Business Break-ins

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office today created community tips in helping identified the suspect involved in a series of commercial burglaries in the Ashburn area.

Investigators had circulated a video still showing the suspect in hopes he would be recognized.

Juvenile petitions will be filed against an Ashburn teen resulting from commercial burglaries that occurred on Aug. 10 and Aug. 30 at businesses in Junction Plaza, the Broadlands Village Center, and on Truro Parish Drive.