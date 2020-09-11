Ashburn Man Pleads Guilty to Reduced Charge in May Stabbing

The Ashburn man who stabbed three people earlier this year pleaded guilty Thursday to a single charge of unlawful wounding.

Erick A. Joya-Morales, 18, stabbed three men during a May 8 altercation near Blossom Hill Terrace in The Grove at Flynn’s Crossing neighborhood. Two of the three male victims were stabbed were treated and released from the hospital within a day; the other man remained in the hospital longer.

Joya-Morales was charged with three counts of aggravated malicious wounding. Last month, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office agreed to not prosecute two of those charges and to reduce the final one to unlawful wounding. On Thursday, Joya-Morales pleaded guilty to the reduced charge. He will return to Circuit Court for sentencing Nov. 19.

Aggravated malicious wounding, a Class 2 felony, carries a punishment of 20 years to life in prison. Unlawful wounding, a Class 6 felony, carries a punishment of one to five years in prison.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj told Circuit Court Judge Jeanette Irby that her office would like to see Joya-Morales committed to supervision under the Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court until his 21st birthday. She said that would allow Joya-Morales to receive “consequences and services,” rather than just jail time.

“Mr. Joya-Morales is a very young 18-year-old,” Biberaj told Irby.

Defense attorney Tony Paracha, said Joya-Morales was viewed as the aggressor against one of the victims, but acted in self-defense against the other two.

He has been held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center since May.