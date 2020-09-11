Chesterbrook Academy Preschool Coming to Loudoun Station

The Chesterbrook Academy has leased space for a new preschool at Loudoun Station in Ashburn. The preschool, expected to open in early 2021, will occupy 21,100 square feet of ground-level retail space adjacent to the entrance to Metro’s commuter parking garage at 22115 Gramercy Park Drive.

Chesterbrook Academyhas 16 other preschoollocations in the Northern Virginia market.

“Comstock is pleased to welcome Chesterbrook Academy Preschool to Loudoun Station,” said Timothy J. Steffan, EVP/Asset Management, Leasing and Development for Comstock. “We worked collaboratively with Chesterbrook’s real estate team to secure this location for their newest learning center in an extremely convenient and visible location for both metro commuters and residents of Loudoun Station.” station

“We are excited to become a part of the Loudoun Station community with our newest Chesterbrook Academy Preschool location in the Northern Virginia market,” said Charles Barr, president of Preschool Operations for Spring Education Group, the parent company of Chesterbrook Academy. “We look forward to serving the families who live or work in and around Loudoun Station with a convenient, high-quality early childhood education program for their children.”

For more information, go toChesterbrookAcademy.com.