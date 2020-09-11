Photo Gallery: Leesburg Ceremony Reflects on 9/11 Attacks

Leesburg police and fire-rescue personnel gathered with town leaders and residents in Freedom Park this morning to reflect on the 19h anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Mayor Kelly Burk lead the brief service, which featured remarks by Leesburg Volunteer Fire Company Chief Matthew Myers, who was deployed to the Pentagon in the hours following the plane attack there. He later helped rewrite the regional protocols for respond to mass casualty incidents based on the lessons learned that day.

Burk, Myers and Deputy Police Chief Vanessa Grigsby posted a memorial wreath at the park’s monument that was erected to honor victims of the attack.