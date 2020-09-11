Schmidt’s Barbecue Coming to 14 Loudoun

The look of 14 Loudoun will soon be changing a bit. But this time not with a holiday, but a tangy, twist.

Nils and Olivia Schnibbe, the owners of 14 Loudoun and SideBar in Leesburg, along with More Better in Round Hill, have announced the opening of Schmidt’s Barbecue at their 14 Loudoun St. property.

Schmidt’s menu will cater to barbecue enthusiasts from all regions of the states.

Olivia Schnibbe points to the transplant nature of the Northern Virginia region, and says Schmidt’s menu will have tastes reminiscent of the U.S.’ best barbecue regions. There will even be some special twists, with smoked fruits and vegetables accompanying staple dishes and drinks, like the Hawaiian burger with smoked pineapple on top or smoked salmon. Barbecue enthusiasts won’t be disappointed with staples like pulled pork and chicken, ribs, and smoked chicken wings. The popular outdoor patio area at the restaurant will allow for ample open air seating, with live music on Friday and Saturday evenings. The menu also will be available for curbside, to-go and delivery.

The restaurant will also offer signature cocktails akin to its SideBar sister, which will be debuting an upstairs cocktail bar, Night Shift, next month.

While the Schnibbes are enthusiastic about their latest venture, they acknowledge their sadness that the 14 Loudoun concept will be retired for now. Over the years, 14 Loudoun has been a nightlife staple in downtown Leesburg, while also offering holiday draws like Haunted at 14 Loudoun and Fa La La. The COVID-19 pandemic and the ambiguity surrounding when large crowds will be commonplace again made the decision to transition to a new concept sensible. The culinary couple addedthey would love to bring that concept back to a new location when the timing is right and safe.

The last day of operation for 14 Loudoun is Saturday.

The Schnibbes are excited about debuting another new food concept. They are bringing over their smoker and equipment from Morven Park, where they have run the café for the past several years, to use at Schmidt’s.

“We’ve always had barbecue in the back of our minds,” Olivia Schnibbe said.

“And we love it,” Nils Schnibbe quickly added.

For more information on Schmidt’s Barbecue, go tofacebook.com/schmidtsbbqorschmidtsbarbecue.com. The full restaurant menu will be available on the Schmidt’s website on Monday.