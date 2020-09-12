Briar Woods TEDx to Make Connections

Briar Woods High School senior Ryan Rodriguez is organizing a TEDxYouth eventbuilt around the theme of Making Connections. The free livestream event will be held Oct. 3 and will feature speakers including the president of the Republic of Nauru, an astronaut and an Olympic medalist.

The program seeks to highlight anything that makes a connection, such as an author connecting with readers or a football player connecting a handoff.Speakers include Naura President Lionel Aingimea, Olympian Dennis Blake, HowStuffWorks founder Marshall Brain, social change advocate Meher Kalsi, Astronaut Andrew Morgan, The Gift of Giving Founder Manasvi Mothe, Digital Policy Specialist Kristina Podnar, and Capitol Hill lobbyist Ashwin Prabu.

The event is public and tickets are free. To attend, participants can go totedxyouthbriarwoodshs.comat 10 a.m. Oct. 3and they will be automatically redirected to the event livestream. No prior registration is required.

For more information about the event, to volunteer, or to become a sponsor, emailtedxbwhspr@gmail.comor go totedxyouthbriarwoodshs.com/get-involved.