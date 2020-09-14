Indecent Exposure Reported at Ida Lee Park

The Leesburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Section is investigating an indecent exposure that occurred Saturday on an Ida Lee Park trail.

According to the report, at approximately 7:17 p.m. Sept. 12, dispatchers received a report of an indecent exposure that occurred on a trail adjacent to Old Waterford Road near the rear woodline of Ida Lee Park.A woman reported that while walking her dogs on the trail that she was approached by a man who attempted to speak with her.The man’s pants were unzipped and he was exposing himself.The victim screamed and fled the area.The man was last seen fleeing on foot toward North King Street.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, 5-feet, 8-inches to 5-foot, 9-inches tall, with an average build, weighing 160 to 170 pounds, in his late 20s to early 30s. He was clean shaven, with short dark hair, and wearing a light pink button-down shirt and dark colored jeans.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to contact Detective K. Rzewnicki at 703-771-4500 or atkrzewnicki@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.